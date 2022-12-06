Alto boy's basketball roundup-Week 4

ALTO - Alto's basketball Yellowjackets will take a 3-3 record into tonight's non-district game at Laneville (5-0). Tip-off is scheduled for 5 p.m.
The Yellowjackets (3-3) are fresh off of a third place finish at the Cayuga tournament over the weekend.
Alto went 2-2 in tournament play, defeating Fruitvale (72-14) and Tyler HEAT JV (73-30).
Keegan Davis averaged 12.4 points a game in his club's five games played last week. Nest was Jay Benton with 8.8 points a game, followed by RaShawn Mumphrey with 7.6 points a nigh and by Jackson Duplichain, who put in 7.2 per game.
Zack Battle was the leading rebounder last week when he averaged 4.4 boards a night. Next was Duplichain (3.8/gm.) and Davis (3.6/gm.) finished as the top rebounders for the Mean Sting, averaging 3.8 and 3.6 boards a night, respectively.
Mumphrey (3.6/gm.), Duplichain (3.6/gm.) and Benton 2.8/gm.) were the Jackets' assists leaders.
Duplichain led Alto in steals, averaging 3.6 per game while Davis pitched in an average of 2.2 steals per outing.
Alto is coached by Trey Reagan (interim).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.