Alto clobbers Elks, 10-2; Duplichain collects 3 hits

RUSK — Jackson Duplichain collected three hits and scored three runs to help propel Alto to a 10-2 win over Elkhart in pool play of the (Rusk) Herman Odom Winter Classic on Friday morning.
Jackson Howell had two hits, including a double, and drove in two runs as a part of Alto's 9-hit attack.
Logan Rogers had two hits in the game, including a double, and scored twice while Alejandro Gomez smacked a two-base knock and tallied three RBI.
Meanwhile, Isaack Weatherford had a base hit and drove in three runs.
Alto scored five times in the first inning to set the tone from the start.
Gomez worked four innings and earned the win on the mound. He gave up two runs, both earned, on six hits, struck out three and walked two.
Weatherford pitched the fifth, and final (tournament time limit) frame, and allowed one hit.
Both teams did a commendable job defensively, as no errors were committed in the contest.
