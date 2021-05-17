Alto comes from a game down to capture series over Bobcats

NACOGDOCHES — Oh what a difference 48 hours can make.
After dropping the opener of its Class 2A, Region II best-of-3 series against Gary on Thursday night, Alto rebounded in a big way on Saturday afternoon by taking two from Gary, winning 11-1 and 14-4 to take the series, 2-1.
The Yellowjackets (23-7) advance to play Centerville (20-4-1) in a best-of-3 regional quarterfinal series that is scheduled to get under way at 6 p.m.on Thursday at Madisonville High School.
Game 2 will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at Rusk, and if a third game is necessary, it will take place 30 minutes after the completion on Game 2.
Matthew Randall earned the win on the mound in Game 2 and came in to notch a save in the rubber game.
Game 3: Alto 14, Gary 7
Randall clubbed three hits, including a double, and drove in four runs to pace the 12-hit Yellowjacket attack.
Also coming away with a multi-hit game was Logan Rogers (3 1Bs, 2 RBI), Carter Pursley (3 1Bs, 1 RBI) and Isaack Weatherford (2B, 1B, 4 RBI).
The Jackets led 4-1 after three complete and then added six runs in the bottom of the fourth to pull away from the Bobcats.
Pursley tallied the win on the hill for Alto. He lasted 5.2 innings and gave up five runs (one earned) off of five hits. Pursley fanned one and walked six.
Randall tossed the final frame and struck out two to pick up a save.
Game 2: Alto 11 Gary 1
Leading 4-1 going into their at bat in the bottom of the fourth inning, the Yellowjackets iced the Bobcats by scoring six times in the frame.
Carter Pursley collected three hits and drove in three runs for the Jackets, with Randall stroking a double and a single and driving in a trio of runs.
Rogers singled twice and Weatherford doubled and drove in a run.
Randall was the winning pitcher. He worked five innings and allowed only one unearned run off of four hits, He struck out eight and walked one.
