ALTO - Alto ended its time in the Alto Baseball Tournament on Saturday by stopping New Waverly, 5-4.
A New Waverly (2-6) player made an error on a ball hit by Alejandro Pena in the bottom of the final inning, which gave the Yellowjackets (6-2) the dramatic victory.
Alto led 4-0 going into the second inning, but the Bulldogs battled back to tie the game after plating three runs in the third and one in the fifth.
Leading hitters for the Jackets included Carter Pursley (3-3), Jackson Duplichain (3-4) and Logan Rogers (2-4).
Jackson Howell singled and drove in three runs and Isaack Weatherford had an RBI for the winners.
Duplichain and Howell swiped two bases a piece.
Rogers pitched four innings of relief to notched the win on the mound. He gave up one run (earned) on one hit, fanned five and walked one.
Alto will host Cayuga at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.