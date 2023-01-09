Alto comes up short vs. No. 8 Douglass

DOUGLASS – The No. 8-ranked Douglass Indians added Alto to its long list of victims on Friday night.
The Indians sailed past the visitors from southern Cherokee County, 68-36, to move to 19-3, 2-0.
Alto (6-9, 1-1) was led in scoring by Keegan Davis with 13 points — he also came down with four rebounds.
Tyler Bond pitched in eight points and four boards while Rashawn Mumphrey tossed in five points.
The Yellowjackets have an open date on Tuesday, but will be back in action on Friday when they continue conference play by hosting Mount Enterprise's Wildcats.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.