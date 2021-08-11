Alto cowboy earns a check in 3 of last 4 rodeos

Professional saddle bronc rider Logan Cook of Alto has collected a paycheck in three of the last four rodeos that he has participated in.
Last week he finished in seventh place, scoring an 81 for his ride, at the Lea County PRCA Rodeo in Lovington, NM, which netted him $654 and he came in eight place at Kansas' Biggest Rodeo (Phillipsburg, KS). That effort was worth $160.
The Last Chance Stampede in Helena, MT wrapped up on July 31 and in saddle bronc riding, Cook ended up in fourth place, garnering a score of 81.5.
His winnings totaled $807.
Cook, who has been ranked as high as 14th in the world standings this season, currently sits in 19th place, with winnings totaling slightly more than $43,300.
