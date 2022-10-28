Alto crushes Cushing 30-6; Duplichain scores 3 TD

CUSHING – In a game that was called right after halftime due to a long weather delay, the Alto Yellowjackets earned a big road win over the Cushing Bearkats on Friday night.
The final score was 30-6 in favor of the Mean Sting (6-3, 3-1).
Cushing dropped to 6-3, 2-2 as a result of the loss.
Duplichain, a senior, led Alto in rushing. He carried 11 times for 66 yards and scored a pair of touchdowns.
Duplichain, who was on the receiving end of a 2-yard touchdown strike from Keegan Davis, caught two passes for 42 yards.
Davis went 3-for-4 for 52 yards through the air on the rainy night.
Davis and Landon Cook each came up with nine tackles to fuel the Alto defensive unit. Cook recovered a fumble for the Mean Sting, who close out the season by hosting league-leading and undefeated Price-Carlisle next Friday.
