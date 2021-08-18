Alto debuts gigantic new run through at Meet the Jackets Night

ALTO — Alto unveiled its new football run through last week at Meet the Jackets Night, which took place at Cam'Ron Matthews Field at Yellowjacket Stadium.
The new run through was made possible by the Alto Booster Club.
Alto's pregame pageantry rivals that of many schools much larger, and the 15' X 30” run through is the latest addition to the program.
Also included in the mix is an inflatable tunnel and helmet, smoke, cryo jets, A-L-T-O flags and the battle flags.
The Yellowjacket football team tested their new spirit item out for the first time last week when the cheerleaders formed a long victory line from the inflatables to the run through and beyond, all the while the Mean Sting Marching Machine was blasting out the Alto fight song.
Alto also hosted the Alto Family Kickoff, which was presented by the Alto Booster Club, prior to the start of Meet the Jackets night.
Word out of Alto is the event was immensely successful and a memorable one.
Bounce houses for the children, games, food, the latest Jacket gear, and a live remote broadcast, with Danny Merrill of KYKS-105 playing some awesome music was all included in the afternoon's events.
Parents also had an opportunity to meet the teachers during the gathering.
The inflatables and games were sponsored by the following Alto churches: Alto Missionary Baptist Church, A Frank Smith United Methodist Church, Cold Springs Methodist Church, First Baptist Church and Hilltop Baptist Church.
The Alto football team is scheduled to open the season at 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 27 by traveling to Troup.
