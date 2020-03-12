Alto defeats Coldspring-Oakhurst 5-0, Watson tosses 2 hitter

BUFFALO, Texas — Righty Cody Watson held Coldspring-Oakhurst batters to just two hits on Thursday afternoon as the Yellowjackets went on to post a 5-0 win over the Trojans.
The game was a part of the Buffalo Tournament.
Watson went the distance on the hill in recording the win. He struck out five and walked three.
Johnny Soto clubbed a double and drove in a pair of runs for the Jackets while Ryan Griffith had a base knock and two RBI.
Foster Hall singled and drove in a run for the winning team.
The win was Alto's second-straight over a team from District 23-3A. Alto knocked off Onalaska on Monday.
The 'Jackets (6-4) scored two runs in the fourth inning and three in the sixth.
The Trojans are now (3-7) on the year.
