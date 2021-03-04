Alto diamond boys slam Shelbyville, 11-3

Alto steamrolled Shelbyville, 11-3, on Thursday afternoon in first-day play of the Alto Tournament.
Cody Watson was the winning pitcher after hurling four frames, giving up six hits, five runs, two earned and issuing a walk and a strike out.
Jackson Howell went 2-3 and drove in a run with Logan Rogers and Watson rapping out doubles. Watson al had 3 RBI in the game.
Alejandro Gomez homered for Alto and drove in two runs, with Johnny Soto collecting one hit and three RBI.
Shelbyville's Ty Merriman had his club's only extra-base hit, a double. He was also the losing pitcher of record.
