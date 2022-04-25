Alto-Douglass baseball game moved to Wednesday

Alto's regular season finale has been postponed from Tuesday to Wednesday, due to wet grounds.
The Yellowjackets (17-8, 9-3) will travel to Douglass (15-12, 8-4) for a 630 p.m. tilt on Wednesday.
Alto currently is a game ahead of Douglass, Kennard and Groveton, who all own an 8-4 district record.
In other Alto Baseball news, the Yellowjackets will travel to Tatum on Friday night for a playoff warm-up game.
The Jackets will open the Class 2A, Region III state playoffs late next week.
