Alto drops regional QF opener to Centerville

HUDSON - One shaky inning defensively was all that separated Alto and Centerville in Game 1 of Thursday's UIL, Class 2A, Region III quarterfinal.
The Tigers (25-4) scored three times in the top of the fourth to erase a 2-0 Alto lead. Centerville went on to lead the rest of way in route to earning a 6-3 victory over the Jackets (21-9).
Game 1 was played at Gipson Field at Hudson High School.
After an off day on Friday, the series picks back up at 1 p.m. on Saturday with Game 2 at Madisonville High School. If a third contest is needed, it will be played 30 minutes after the conclusion of the second game.
Cameron Pate and James Bodine led off the fourth with base hits for Centerville. Pate then scored on an infield error, which was followed by a single off of the bat of Canon Early, which drove Bodine in to score.
After another Alto infield miscue, Cooper Fisher singled to the left side, which enabled Jake Pinada, who was one of the Tigers to reach on an error, to score.
Trailing 6-2, the Jackets were able to get one run back in the bottom of the seventh.
Logan Rogers led off with a base hit up the middle and was moved over to second by a Jackson Duplichain ground out.
Alejandro Gomez was then hit by a pitch by Pate, who came on to work the final frame for the Tigers.
A Jackson Howell base knock to left field enabled Rogers to score.
Alto was unable to do any further damage after leaving the bases loaded in the seventh. The Jackets left 10 men stranded on base in the game, while Centerville had seven runners left on base.
Bodine garnered the win on the mound. He held the Jackets to three singles over six innings. Bodine gave up a pair of unearned runs, struck out five and walked four.
Gomez pitched a complete game for the Jackets. He gave up six runs, four of which were earned on 10 hits. Gomez fanned two and walked a pair.
Gomez had one of Alto's five hits and drove in a run, while Duplichain and Tooter Bolton added singles.
Duplichain also stole two bases, both in the fifth inning.
Pate led the Tigers at the plate by collecting two hits, driving in a run and scoring twice.
