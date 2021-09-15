Alto Football: District 11-2A-I coaches vote to modify schedules slightly

ALTO — The District 11-2A-I head football coaches met earlier this week and voted to move teams' final district games, which were scheduled for Nov. 5, into their respective bye weeks.
The move was made to allow for rescheduling due to COVID-19 issues.
The Alto Yellowjackets will now host the Grapeland Sandies on Oct. 1, and will have the final Friday of the regular season, Nov. 5, open.
The Mean Sting (0-1) have been unable to play the past two weeks for COVID-19 reason, but will be back in action on Friday by hosting Winona (1-2), in what will be the annual homecoming affair in Yellowjacketland.
Kick off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday at Cam'Ron Matthews Field at Yellowjacket Stadium.
