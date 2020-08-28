Alto football games to be live streamed this season

Alto Yellowjacket football fans in all 50 states and around the world will be able to see and hear the Mean Sting's games via live streaming this season.
Alto opens the 2020 season by entertaining the Troup Tigers at 7:30 p.m. tonight.
Delivering all the exciting action and game analysis will be the broadcasting team off Lee Pearman, JD Pearman and Trey Todd.
Fans can find Yellowjacket football on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/AltoYellowjackets) and You Tube (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIQ7PCyUloDEvL8CHDWY5 Q/featured).
Due to the games being offered online this season, there will be no radio broadcasts of Alto football.
CORRECTION: Alto will be hosting Timpson next Friday night, and it will be Homecoming 2020 for the Mean Sting. In a story that ran in the Progress earlier this week, we incorrectly stated that next week's game would be played in Timpson. We apologize for this mistake.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.