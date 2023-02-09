ALTO - Alto-running back Rashawn Mumphrey has signed a National Letter of Intent with Trinity Valley Community College in Athens.
Mumphrey's signing took place on Wednesday at Devonte Mumphrey Memorial Court at the Alto High School Gymnasium.
Mumphrey was the leading rusher in the Cherokee/Southern Smith County area in 2022 when he amassed 1,563 yards in 160 carries. Mumphrey scored 16 rushing touchdowns for the Yellowjackets.
He will be joining a TVCC team that finished 8-3 last year, which included going 7-0 in the Southwestern Junior College Football Conference.
The Cardinals advanced to the Game One Bowl in Cedar Falls, Iowa where they lost, 31-24, to Iowa Central Community College.
