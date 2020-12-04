Alto Football: Smith, Duplichain and Bolton named to 11-2A-I first team

ALTO — Two Alto Yellowjackets have been named to the All-11-2A-I team, on both the offensive and defensive of the line.
Landry Smith (OL) and Jackson Duplichain (RB) represented the Jackets on the elite team offensively, which was decided following a vote of the league's head coaches.
Smith also was a first teamer as a defensive lineman, where he joined Jer'Darious Bolton (LB) as Alto's first team picks defensively.
Selected for the loop's second team from the offense was Jay Pope (WR) and Angel Serrano (OL).
Clayton Gresham (DL) and Isaac Weatherford (LB) earned spots on the team defensively.
A number of the Yellowjackets, who are coached by Ricky Meeks, garnered honorable mention lauds as well.
That group included Landon Cook (QB), Logan Rogers (WR), Jackson Howell (TE), Jesus Tellez (OL) and Clayton Gresham (OL).
Defensive standouts that nabbed honorable mention were Cody Watson (DE), Jackson Duplichain (DB), Logan Rogers (DB), Jay Pope (DB) and Raul Tellez (DL).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.