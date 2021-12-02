Alto gives new coach Deckard a win in Game 1

ALTO — Alto's Yellowjackets presented their new head coach Craig Deckard with a victory to open up the season on Tuesday night at the Alto Gymnasium.

The Yellowjackets outlasted Gary, 56-49, to start off 1-0.

Gary slipped to 2-6 following the loss.

The Mean Sting hoopsters will be playing in the Slocum Tournament (Thur.-Sat.).

Alto has a pair of Pool “B” games scheduled on Thur. The Mean Sting will play Westwood at noon at the high school gymnasium and face off against Frankston at 4 p.m. at the junior high.

