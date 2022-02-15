Alto ISD, Booster Club to establish scholarship in memory of Devonte Mumphrey

The Alto Independent School District, along with the Alto Booster Club have made plans to establish a scholarship in memory of Devonte Mumphrey.
Mumphrey, 15, a gifted multi-sport athlete, died suddenly while playing in a basketball game early last week.
Three fund raisers are on tap to provide some of the funds needed for the scholarship.
A change war between the various grades will start on Wednesday and run through Friday, February 25.
Students are asked to check around the house for loose change and get ready to change lives like Vonte.
"Forever 13" bracelets will be sold on the Alto ISD campuses beginning on Monday, February 28.
Bracelets will sale for $5.00 each.
"You Good" t-shirt order forms will be sent home with all students on Tuesday, February 22. Order forms may also be obtained from the Alto ISD Administration Building starting on the same day.
