Alto ISD cancels all extracurricular activities for the week

ALTO — The Alto Independent School District has made the decision to cancel all extracurricular activities through Friday, Sept. 10.

This includes football, cross country, band and cheerleading, according to a release from the district.

The district called off classes last week as it continues to battle COVID-19.

Alto ISD resumed classes on Monday.

The Yellowjacket football team was to have hosted Price-Carlisle this week, in a non-district game.

Alto's next football game is a Sept. 17 date against Winona, which is scheduled to take place in Alto.

