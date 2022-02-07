Alto ISD seeks a new athletic director

ALTO — Add Alto to the list of schools that are searching for an athletic director/head football coach.
On Monday morning the district posted the job on its Employment Opportunities website.
The Progress has contacted Kelly West, Alto ISD Superintendent for more information. As of late morning Monday, a reply had not been received.
Lance Gamble was the previous athletic director/head football coach at Alto.
He was hired in March 2021 to take over for Ricky Meeks, after Meeks resigned to take a similar position at Center High School.
Gamble led Alto to a 6-3 record in 2021. The Yellowjackets finished as the District 11-2A-I runner-up and were a bi-district finalist.
Gamble is a 2000 graduate of Alto High School.
