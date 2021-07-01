Alto ISD to name new elementary gym after Booker T. Washington

ALTO — The Alto Independent School District Board of Trustees voted in unanimous fashion on June 21 to honor the legacy of Booker T. Washington by naming the new elementary school gymnasium Booker T. Washington Elementary Gymnasium.
The Booker T. Washington School, which started out in a log cabin in 1872, gave many African Americans in Alto their first opportunity to receive a formal education.
The new facility, which is under construction now, will replace the previous gymnasium which was destroyed by a tornado in April 2019.
