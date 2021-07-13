Alto Jackets down Comanche in TTA tournament opener

COLORADO CITY, Texas — The Alto Jackets opened play in the Texas Teenage Baseball Association 15U State Tournament by polishing off the Comanche Indians on Monday.
Alto, who is coached by John McClendon, advances to play the Latexo Tigers at 4 p.m. on Tuesday.
If the Jackets move past the Tigers they will face the Gorman Panthers at 4 p.m. Wednesday.
The loser of the Alto-Latexo game will slide into the loser's bracket and will battle the Colorado City Rangers at 7 p.m. on Tuesday in an elimination game.
Seven teams are playing in the tournament, which is being held in Colorado City.
