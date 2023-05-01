ALTO - Alto will face Jewitt Leon in a Class 2A,Region III, Bi-district (single game, winner take all). that is scheduled to by played at 6 p.m. on Thursday at Wildcat Field at Palestine High School.
The Brett Thornell-coached Yellowjackets are 18-8 on the year and are the District 22-2A runner-ups.
The Cougars (9-10) are the third place team out of District 21-2A.
The winner between Alto and Jewitt Leon will play either Garrison or Broaddus in the Area round next week.
