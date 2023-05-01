Alto-Jewitt Leon to settle things with a single game on Thursday

Jackson Duplichain is one of a handful of seniors on this year's Alto High School baseball team. Alto will test Jewitt Leon in its playoff opener. That game will get under way at 6 p.m. on Thursday at Wildcat Field at Palestine High School.

ALTO - Alto will face Jewitt Leon in a Class 2A,Region III, Bi-district (single game, winner take all). that is scheduled to by played at 6 p.m. on Thursday at Wildcat Field at Palestine High School.

The Brett Thornell-coached Yellowjackets are 18-8 on the year and are the District 22-2A runner-ups.

The Cougars (9-10) are the third place team out of District 21-2A.

The winner between Alto and Jewitt Leon will play either Garrison or Broaddus in the Area round next week.

