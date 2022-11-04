Alto knocks Carlisle from undefeated ranks, Jacket defense shines

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 560 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN OKLAHOMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 1 COUNTY IN SOUTHEAST OKLAHOMA MCCURTAIN IN TEXAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 10 COUNTIES IN NORTHEAST TEXAS CAMP CHEROKEE FRANKLIN GREGG MORRIS RED RIVER SMITH TITUS UPSHUR WOOD THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BIG SANDY, BOGATA, BROKEN BOW, CLARKSVILLE, DAINGERFIELD, GILMER, HAWKINS, IDABEL, JACKSONVILLE, LONE STAR, LONGVIEW, MINEOLA, MOUNT PLEASANT, MOUNT VERNON, NAPLES, OMAHA, PITTSBURG, QUITMAN, RUSK, TYLER, AND WINNSBORO.