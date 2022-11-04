Alto knocks Carlisle from undefeated ranks, Jacket defense shines

ALTO - Alto came away with the on-the-field district championship on Thursday night by upending Price-Carlisle 36-31 on Senior Night at Cam'Ron Matthews Field at Yellowjacket Stadium.
The loss was the Indians' first of the season. Carlisle will take a 9-1, 4-1 record into post season play and will be the first place team out of the district - an administrative error that led to Alto submitting an incorrect enrollment number last fall resulted in the UIL making the Yellowjackets ineligible for post season play.
The Mean Sting defense brought its "A" game Thursday night and forced Carlisle to turn the ball over six times (five fumbles lost and an interception).
Zack Battle, Jay Benton, Jackson Duplichain, Clayton Gresham and Elijah Lacy had fumble recoveries for the Mean Sting. Benton added two quarterback sacks and made one interception.
The 'Jacket defense held Carlisle to 15 points less than it had been averaging coming into the fray.
Landon Cook and Duplichain led Alto in tackles with 15 and 14, respectively. Nine of Cooks stops were solo take downs, while Duplichain came up with 10 solo stops.
Derek Mumphrey, Keegan Davis and Battle recorded eight tackles each.
Although know for its rushing attack, Alto went to the air on Thursday when Davis completed 6-of-14 attempts for 212 yards and three touchdowns. He hooked up with Khalil Reagan from 73 yards out, connected with Duplichain for a 70-yard touchdown and made a 42-yard pass for six points to Benton.
The Mean Sting tallied 376 total yards of offense with 212 coming by air and 164 by ground.
Rashawn Mumphrey finished with 104 yards rushing and one touchdown. Davis added 49 yards rushing and ran in for a touchdown and Duplichain netted 11 yards on the ground and scored once.
