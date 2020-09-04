Alto loses big to Timpson on homecoming

ALTO — Timpson moved to 2-0 on the year by trouncing Alto 40-6 on Friday night at Cam'Ron Matthews Field at Yellowjacket Stadium.
The Yellowjackets slipped to 0-2 following the homecoming loss.
Alto had won the last seven meetings against the Bears going into the tilt, with Timpson's last win over the Mean Sting coming in 2004.
Next week Alto plays the first of three-straight road games by visiting Carlisle (1-1).
Timpson will return home to face Mount Enterprise.
