Alto Media Day a wrap as season opener draws closer

ALTO — Alto held its annual football Media Day early Saturday morning at Cam'Ron Matthews Field at Yellowjacket Stadium, which means we are one step closer to the start of a new high school football season.
The Yellowjackets, who are under the direction of head coach Lance Gamble this year, will host Beckville on Friday (time to be announced) for a scrimmage.
The following Friday the Mean Sting will travel to Shelbyville for their second, and final, dress rehearsal.
The regular season will open at 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 27, when Alto visits Troup.
Alto went 2-8 last year, but played their best football late in the season.
The team returns 16 starters from last season and has been working hard in fall camp to get back on track.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.