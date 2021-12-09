Alto moving down to Class 2A, Division II ranks

ALTO — Only one area team was impacted by the University Interscholastic League's announcement on Wednesday of its cutoff and divisional numbers for football for the 2022-24 school terms.
The Alto Yellowjackets will be moving down from Class 2A, Division I to Class 2A, Division II.
Alto's snap shot enrollment number was 163, with 2A-II covering schools with enrollments between 105 and 164.4.
Class 2A, Division I will be housing schools with enrollments between 164.5 and 249.
Other East Texas schools falling into Class 2A-II for the Feb. realignment cycle include: Linden-Kildare (164 enrollment), Price-Carlisle (163), Cushing (157), Tenaha (152), Lovelady (148), Mount Enterprise (130), Colmesneil (126) and Overton (120).
The UIL will unveil the region and district assignments on Feb. 3, 2022.
