Alto native Hassell served as referee in Oklahoma-Oklahoma St. game

STILLWATER, Okla. — Alto-native Kevin Hassell worked as the referee in one of the Big XII Conference’s marquee games of the year on Saturday evening at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla.
Hassell, the son of Kevin and Marcia Hassell of Alto, and his officiating crew were responsible for maintaining law and order in this year’s Bedlam series match-up between arch rivals Oklahoma and Oklahoma State.
Oklahoma St. (11-1, 8-0 Big XII) defeated the Sooners (10-2, 7-2), 37-33, to earn a spot in the Big XII Championship game, which is set for 11 a.m. on Sat. at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
Hassell was promoted to the Big XII Conference in 2020 after serving as a referee in the Mountain West Conference.
According to his Linkedin page, Hassell is the President/CEO of RSVP Dallas/Fort Worth.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.