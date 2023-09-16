Alto no match for undefeated Garrison

ALTO – Garrison logged a dominating win over Alto Friday evening, winning 63-12 at Cam’Ron Matthews Field at Yellowjacket Stadium.
The Bulldogs moved to 4-0 with the win, while Alto stands at 1-3.
Garrison’s defense held the Mean Sting to 29 total yards rushing in 18 attempts for an average of just 1.39 yards per rush.
Tim Bond had three catches for 93 yards, which was highlighted by a 75-yard touchdown catch. Bond leads Alto with 11 grabs for 279 yards this season.
Anthony Battle hauled in a 38-yard scoring reception from quarterback Keegan Davis. Davis went 10-20-1 for 197 yards and two scores via the air.
Zack Battle led Alto with nine tackles, a quarterback sack, a fumble caused and a pass break up.
Adding seven stops, three tackles for loss and a quarterback sack was Alex Gonzales.
Alto will entertain Groveton (2-2) at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the Mean Sting’s annual homecoming affair. Groveton polished off Grapeland 23-8 in its latest skirmish.
