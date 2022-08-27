Alto offense amasses 447 total yards in close loss to Shelbyville

ALTO - Shelbyville outscored Alto 48-44 on Friday night at Cam'Ron Matthews Field at Yellowjacket Stadium in the season lid lifter for both teams.
The Mean Sting ground attack rolled up 383 total yards, with Rashawn Mumphrey carrying 25 times for 267 yards (9.53 yards per carry). Mumphrey, a senior scored one touchdown and ran in a trio of 2-point conversions.
Alto quarterback Keegan Davis came up with 107 yards on 15 carries and two touchdowns. Davis went 9-20 through the air for 64 yards a touchdown.
Jackson Duplichain, another Jacket senior, scored a rushing touchdown to go along with five catches for 43 yards and a touchdown. He also had 120 yards on three punt returns and added a special teams touchdown.
Landon Cook and Davis each had 13 tackles. Cook had three tackles for loss and Davis had one.
Duplichain tacked on 10 tackles from his safety position.
Alto is scheduled to travel to Pineland West Sabine on Friday. West Sabine (0-1) lost its opener to Tenaha, by a 50-38 margin.
