BULLARD - Alto came away with a 15-11 win over Jacksonville in bracket play of the Herman Odom Winter Classic that was played at The Brook Hill School on Saturday afternoon.
The two teams combine to score 26 runs on 18 hits.
Jacksonville led 7-2 after 1.5 innings.
Alto sent 10 men in to score in the bottom of the second to move in front, 12-7.
Jacksonville was able to score three runs in the top of seventh to close the gap.
Yellowjackets that paid dividends at the plate included Alejandro Gomez (three singles, two RBI), Jackson Duplichain (double, single, three RBI) and Logan Rogers (double, single, two RBI).
Jayden Boyd stroke a double and a single and drove in four runs for the Indians.
Other Indians standouts at the dish included Coen Devillier (two doubles) and Hayden Thompson (double).
