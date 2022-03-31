Alto outlasts Groveton, 8-5, Jackets remain perfect in district

GROVETON - Alto remained undefeated in district play by downing Groveton, 8-5, in Groveton on Thursday night.
The Yellowjackets moved to 13-5, 4-0 with the win while the Indians dropped to 5-7-1, 2-1.
No. 8-ranked Alto plated five runs in the top of the fifth inning to force the Indians to have to play catch-up.
Jackson Duplichain and Isaack Weatherford accounted for six of the Yellowjackets' 11 hits.
Duplichain went 3-3 and drove in two runs while Weatherford forged out three singles and had one RBI.
Other hitting leaders for Alto included Logan Rogers two singles), Jaydon Skinner (double), Tooter Bolton (single, two RBI) and Jackson Howell (single and an RBI).
Alejandro Gomez started the game for Alto and lasted four innings to register the win on the mound. He gave up three runs, two of which were earned on just one hit. Gomez fanned four and walked five.
The two clubs will meet again Friday night in Alto.
