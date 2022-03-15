ALTO - Logan Rogers put on a masterful performance on the mound to lead No. 8-ranked (Class 2A) to a 5-1 win over Kennard, who came in ranked No. 2 in Class 1A.
Rogers allowed one unearned run off of one hit while striking out 13 and not walking anyone.
The Yellowjackets (9-5, 1-0) did a nice job at the plate where Alejandro Gomez went 3-3 and drove in a run and Isaack Weatherford went 2-2.
Rogers collected two singles, while Tooter Bolton went 2-3 with a RBI.
Keegan Davis added a base hit and an RBI for Alto.
The Yellowjackets had a total of 12 hits in the game.
Kennard is now 6-8, 0-1.
