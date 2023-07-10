Alto qualifies 2 teams for Texas Teenage Association state tournaments

Alto will be represented at two Texas Teenage Baseball/Softball Association (TTAS) state (baseball) tournaments this week.
The Alto Astros will be in Van to compete for the championship of the 8U Coach Pitch State Tournament, while the Alto Jackets will travel to Elkhart for the five-team 15U State Tournament.
At 5:30 p.m. Monday the Astros will face Van in its first game.
With a win, the Astros would advance to play the Grand Saline Orioles at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Should Alto lose its first game, the Astros would play an elimination game at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Also getting under way at 5:30 this evening is a 15U game between the Alto Jackets and the Latexo Tigers.
The winner of that contest advances to play the Grapeland Sandies at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The loser will battle either the Buffalo Bison or host Elkhart at 8 p.m. Tuesday.
