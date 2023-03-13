Alto rallies for 7-6 win over owls, Davis collects game winning hit

DOUGLASS - Keegan Davis smacked a two-run single in the top half of the sixth inning to give Alto a 7-6 victory over Chireno on Friday in the Douglass Tournament.
The Jackets led 5-2 after four and a half frames, but Chireno came back and sent four runners actross the plate in the bottom half of the inning to move ahead by one and to set the table for the exciting Alto rally.
The Yellowjackets (9-4) tallied 10 hits in the game and the Owls had two.
Cayden West (2-2, 2B), Zack Battle (2-3) and Jackson Duplichain (2-4) led Alto at the plate.
Rueben Olvera singled and drove in a run while Alejandro Gomez belted a double.
Three Alto pitchers combined to hold the Owls to two hits.
Duplichain worked three innings and gave up no earned runs and no hits while fanning five and walking one.
Carter Pursley pitch one segment and didn't allow a run or hot and Gomez tossed 1 frame and didn't give up an earned run. He surrendered two hits, walked three and struck out two.
