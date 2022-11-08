Alto receives votes in last #bEASTTexas Fabulous 15 football poll

While no Cherokee-Southern Smith County team made the #bEASTTexas Fabulous 15 football polls for Week 11, the Alto Yellowjackets received three votes and were No. 18 in the Class 3A/2A/TAPPS poll.

Alto earned a gritty, 36-30, victory over Price-Carlisle, who came in to the game undefeated, last week at Cam'Ron Matthews Field at Yellowjacket Stadium.

Timpson (9-0) garnered all 14 first place votes to remain in first lace in the small school poll. THe Tigers collected 210 points.

Next was Malakoff (9-1) with 196 points, followed by Winnsboro (9-1) with 180 points, Beckville (9-1) with 168 points and the Tigers from Daingerfield (8-2) who amassed 144 points.

Three undefeated teams, Longview (10-0), Carthage (10-0) and Gilmer (9-0) remain in the top three places in the Class 6A/5A/4A poll.

Longview picked up 13 first place nods and 209 points while Carthage had a lone first place vote and 197 points.

Gilmer collected 182, to outdistance Chapel Hill (167), who checked in at No. 4 and Pleasant Grove (150) the fifth place team.

Voters in the poll were Phil Hicks and Brandon Ogden of the Tyler Morning Telegraph, Jack Stallard and Thomas Bingham of the Longview News-Journal, Ryan Silapan of the Panola Watchman, Nathan Hague of the Nacogdoches Daily Sentinel, Josh Havard of the Lufkin Daily News, Mitch Lucas of the Kilgore News Herald, Juwan Lee of the Palestine Herald-Press, Jay Neal of the Jacksonville Progress, Ashley Moore and Reagan Roy of CBS 19, freelance writer Joe Hale and Harlen the Sports Guy of the Friday Night Scoreboard Show.

6A/5A/4A

1-Longview (13)             209     10-0

2-Carthage (1)               197     10-0

3-Gilmer                        182      9-0

4-Chapel Hill                  167      8-2

5-Pleasant Grove            150     8-2

6-Texas High                  123     8-2

7-Kilgore                       112     7-3

8-Whitehouse                111     8-2

9-Lindale                         88    6-4

10-Center                        74    7-3

11-Caddo Mills                 72   10-0

12-Lufkin                         58    6-4

T13-Hallsville                   52    7-3

T13-Marshall                    52    6-4

15-Van                            19    6-4

3A/2A/TAPPS

1-Timpson (14)               210  9-0

2-Malakoff                      196  9-1

3-Winnsboro                   180  9-1

4-Beckville                      168  9-1

5-Daingerfield                 144   8-2

6-Carlisle                        127   9-1

7-West Rusk                    120   8-2

8-Mount Vernon               111   8-2

9-Lovelady                        97   9-0

10-Corrigan-Camden          85   9-1

11-Joaquin                         75   7-2

12-Cayuga                         58   9-1

13-Grace Community          39   9-1

14-Jefferson                       31   8-2

15-Edgewood                     14   8-2     

