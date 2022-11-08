Alto receives votes in last #bEASTTexas Fabulous 15 football poll

While no Cherokee-Southern Smith County team made the #bEASTTexas Fabulous 15 football polls for Week 11, the Alto Yellowjackets received three votes and were No. 18 in the Class 3A/2A/TAPPS poll.
Alto earned a gritty, 36-30, victory over Price-Carlisle, who came in to the game undefeated, last week at Cam'Ron Matthews Field at Yellowjacket Stadium.
Timpson (9-0) garnered all 14 first place votes to remain in first lace in the small school poll. THe Tigers collected 210 points.
Next was Malakoff (9-1) with 196 points, followed by Winnsboro (9-1) with 180 points, Beckville (9-1) with 168 points and the Tigers from Daingerfield (8-2) who amassed 144 points.
Three undefeated teams, Longview (10-0), Carthage (10-0) and Gilmer (9-0) remain in the top three places in the Class 6A/5A/4A poll.
Longview picked up 13 first place nods and 209 points while Carthage had a lone first place vote and 197 points.
Gilmer collected 182, to outdistance Chapel Hill (167), who checked in at No. 4 and Pleasant Grove (150) the fifth place team.
Voters in the poll were Phil Hicks and Brandon Ogden of the Tyler Morning Telegraph, Jack Stallard and Thomas Bingham of the Longview News-Journal, Ryan Silapan of the Panola Watchman, Nathan Hague of the Nacogdoches Daily Sentinel, Josh Havard of the Lufkin Daily News, Mitch Lucas of the Kilgore News Herald, Juwan Lee of the Palestine Herald-Press, Jay Neal of the Jacksonville Progress, Ashley Moore and Reagan Roy of CBS 19, freelance writer Joe Hale and Harlen the Sports Guy of the Friday Night Scoreboard Show.
6A/5A/4A
1-Longview (13) 209 10-0
2-Carthage (1) 197 10-0
3-Gilmer 182 9-0
4-Chapel Hill 167 8-2
5-Pleasant Grove 150 8-2
6-Texas High 123 8-2
7-Kilgore 112 7-3
8-Whitehouse 111 8-2
9-Lindale 88 6-4
10-Center 74 7-3
11-Caddo Mills 72 10-0
12-Lufkin 58 6-4
T13-Hallsville 52 7-3
T13-Marshall 52 6-4
15-Van 19 6-4
3A/2A/TAPPS
1-Timpson (14) 210 9-0
2-Malakoff 196 9-1
3-Winnsboro 180 9-1
4-Beckville 168 9-1
5-Daingerfield 144 8-2
6-Carlisle 127 9-1
7-West Rusk 120 8-2
8-Mount Vernon 111 8-2
9-Lovelady 97 9-0
10-Corrigan-Camden 85 9-1
11-Joaquin 75 7-2
12-Cayuga 58 9-1
13-Grace Community 39 9-1
14-Jefferson 31 8-2
15-Edgewood 14 8-2
