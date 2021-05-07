Alto roughs up Panthers, 10-1, in Game 1; Weatherford goes 4-4

MADISONVILLE — Isaack Weatherford went 4-4, with a double and two RBI to help fuel Alto's 10-1 shellacking of Normangee in the opener of a Class 2A, Region III, best-of-3 bi-district series on Friday afternoon in Madisonville.
Game 2 was scheduled to be played Friday night.
Other hitting standouts for the Yellowjackets included Carter Pursley (2B, 1B, RBI), Matthew Randall (2B, RBI) and Logan Rogers (1B, 2 RBI).
Alto pounded out 10 hits to the Panthers' five.
Randall, who earned the win on the hill for the Jackets, and Isaac Carter teamed up to limit Normangee just five hits.
Randall worked five innings and gave up one earned, which was earned off of three hits. He fanned nine and walked one.
Carter toiled two innings and surrendered a couple of hits and struck out one Panther.
