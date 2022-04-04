Alto, Rusk making some noise in state baseball polls

Southern Cherokee County is well represented in this week's Diamond Pro/Texas High School Baseball polls.
In Class 2A, the Alto Yellowjackets (14-5) are ranked No. 7 in the state.
Alto won both of its district games over Groveton last week.
The top three teams in Class 2A are New Deal (10-3), Garrison (15-6-1) and Bosqueville (15-3).
Alto is one of six East Texas teams ranked in the Class 2A top 20.
Beckville (9-2-1) in ranked No. 9, followed by No. 15 Hawkins (8-2), No. 18 Frankston (13-5) and Maud (11-3), who checks in at No. 19.
With its pair of lefty aces — JD Thompson and Mason Cirkel — rounding into form, the Rusk Eagles, despite having a 6-10 record, are ranked No. 22 in the most recent Class 4A poll.
Rusk has won six of its last eight games, including two wins over Center last week to open District 17-4A play.
The Eagles are scheduled to host Carthage, also a strong playoff contender out of the district, at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.
