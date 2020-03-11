Alto's Teutsch throws shutout in Lady Jackets' win over Douglass

NOTE: Original story has been corrected to reflect Alto's district record is 2-0.
DOUGLASS — The Alto Lady Jacket softball team went out and celebrated its No. 5 ranking in this week's Texas Girls Coaching Association Class 2A poll on Tuesday by recording a 2-0 triumph over Douglass.
Abbie Teutsch a McPherson (Kansas) College signee, earned a complete game, 2-hit shutout in the circle for Alto.
The Lady Jacket ace struck out six and walked four.
Alto, who improved to 7-4, 2-0 with the victory, scored both of its runs in the top of the fourth inning, in what was a pitcher's duel.
Teutsch had both of the Lady Jackets' hits in the game. She also scored one of her squad's runs.
Halie Duplichain drove in a run and Kylee Powers scored once for Alto. Duplichain and Powers are both freshmen.
