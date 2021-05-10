Alto sails past Panthers, 12-2; Gary awaits in Area round

MADISONVILLE — Carter Pursley limited Normangee to three hits and Jackson Duplichain went 3-4 at the plate in Alto's 12-2 victory over Normangee in Friday's Game 2 of a best-of-3 Class 2A, Region III bi-district series.
The 'Jackets swept the Panthers and will face Gary in the Area round, beginning at 4 p.m. on Thursday when the series opener is slated to commence.
Game 2 is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Saturday, and if a third tilt is needed, it will take place 30 minutes after the conclusion of Game 2.
All games will be played at Nacogdoches High School.
Gary eased past San Augustine in its bi-district series against San Augustine, winning, 10-0, 5-2.
Pursley gave up two runs, both earned and struck out three while issuing three base on balls.
He Also collected two hits and drove in a run.
Matthew Randall tripled for the Jackets and socked a base hit and amassed three RBI.
Isaack Weatherford also had a big day at the plate by striking a couple of base hits.
