Alto-San Augustine football game moved to Saturday afternoon

ALTO - This week's non-district encounter between the Alto Yellowjackets and the Wolves of San Augustine has been pushed back to 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon at Cam'Ron Matthews Field at Yellowjacket Stadium in Alto.
The game was originally scheduled to take place at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, but was postponed until Saturday due to an officials shortage.
Alto (1-1) will be going for its 600th win in school history in the encounter.
San Augustine comes in to the battle at 0-2, having lost 12-6 to an undefeated Tenaha team last week.
THe Mean Sting lead the overall series 20-10.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.