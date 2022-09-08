Alto-San Augustine football game moved to Saturday afternoon

ALTO - This week's non-district encounter between the Alto Yellowjackets and the Wolves of San Augustine has been pushed back to 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon at Cam'Ron Matthews Field at Yellowjacket Stadium in Alto.

The game was originally scheduled to take place at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, but was postponed until Saturday due to an officials shortage.

Alto (1-1) will be going for its 600th win in school history in the encounter.

San Augustine comes in to the battle at 0-2, having lost 12-6 to an undefeated Tenaha team last week.

THe Mean Sting lead the overall series 20-10.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you