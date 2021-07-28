Alto season tickets go on sale on Aug. 4

ALTO — Season tickets for Alto Yellowjacket season tickets holders from the 2019-20 season will go on sale beginning on Aug. 4. Sales will close on Aug. 18.
New season tickets (if available) will go on sale beginning on Aug. 19.
Tickets can be purchased at the Alto ISD Administration Building from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m., Monday through Friday.
The Adminstration Building will be closed on Aug. 16-17 for district wide training.
The Jackets have six home games this season.
Alto will face Carlisle (Sept. 10), Winona (Sept. 17) and San Augustine (Sept. 24) at Cam'Ron Matthews Field at Yellowjacket Stadium during the month of Sept.
The Mean Sting also have three home dates in Oct.: Centerville (Oct. 8), Normangee (Oct. 22) and Groveton (Oct. 29).
Homecoming will be celebrated during the Winona game.
