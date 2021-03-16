Alto slams Apple Springs, 17-0, in 22-2A lid lifter

ALTO — In a game that was official after two and a half innings (mercy rule), Alto destroyed Apple Springs, 17-0, in Alto on Monday evening.
The Yellowjackets (9-4, 1-0) scored 13 times in the bottom of the second in the District 22-2A opener, collected 11 hits and benefitted from six walks and six Apple Springs errors.
Johnny Soto went 3-3, which included a pair of doubles and Carter Pursley had a 2-2 evening. Pursley blasted a home run and stroked a triple and drove in four runs.
Alejandro Gomes went 2-2 and amassed four RBI.
Other Yellowjackets to make key contributions included Logan Rogers and Jackson Duplichain, who each tallied two RBI. Duplichain also homered for the Jackets.
Gomez pitched from start to finish for Alto and didn't give up a hit. He struck out seven and walked two.
The 'Jackets will entertain Douglass at 6:30 p.m. on Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.