ALTO - Shanna Berryhill and Halle Duplichain have been named to represent Alto Lady Jacket Softball on the All-22-2A superlative team.
Berryhill was voted the district's Utility Player of the Year while Duplichain snagged Catcher of the Year accolades.
Lacy Stephenson earned first team honors while Ashley Black, Destiny Hart and J'Lyia Tyra were picked for the second team.
Honorable mention honors went to Jayda Lawrence and Liely Jones.
The Lady Jackets finished as bi-district finalists this season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.