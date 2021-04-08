Alto Softball entering home stretch of schedule with 15-6-1 record

Alto pitcher Shanna Berryhill (15) gets set to fire a strike to the plate during a recent Lady jacket game. Alto is 15-6-1 overall and 8-2 in district, with four regular season games remaining.

 Photo courtesy of Beverly Milner

ALTO — With less than two weeks remaining in the regular season for the Alto High School Softball team, the Lady Jackets are sporting a 15-6-1 overall record, 8-2 in District 21-2A.

Alto is in second place in the district standings and trails only Lovelady, the No.2-ranked team in Class 2A.

The Lady Jacket success this year has come despite the fact that the team is extremely young — nine team members are either freshmen or sophomores.

Alto's next game is scheduled for 5 p.m. on Friday in Alto, and will be against Kennard.

On Tuesday, the Lady Jackets will travel to Groveton and will host Cushing on April 16.

The regular-season finale will see the Lady Jackets traveling to Douglass on April 20 to face the Lady Indians.

Alto is coached by Lauren Reid.

