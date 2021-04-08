Alto Softball entering home stretch of schedule with 15-6-1 record

ALTO — With less than two weeks remaining in the regular season for the Alto High School Softball team, the Lady Jackets are sporting a 15-6-1 overall record, 8-2 in District 21-2A.
Alto is in second place in the district standings and trails only Lovelady, the No.2-ranked team in Class 2A.
The Lady Jacket success this year has come despite the fact that the team is extremely young — nine team members are either freshmen or sophomores.
Alto's next game is scheduled for 5 p.m. on Friday in Alto, and will be against Kennard.
On Tuesday, the Lady Jackets will travel to Groveton and will host Cushing on April 16.
The regular-season finale will see the Lady Jackets traveling to Douglass on April 20 to face the Lady Indians.
Alto is coached by Lauren Reid.
