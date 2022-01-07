Alto softball squad to play in Ark-La-Tex Warm-Up Tournament this weekend

LONGVIEW — Although just a few days into the month of January, it will be softball time for nearly two dozen high school softball teams — including the Alto Lady Jackets — beginning on Saturday morning.
The Lady Jackets will be one of nine school that are slated to compete in the small school division of the 12th Annual Longview Girls Softball Association Ark-La-Tex Warm-Up Tournament.
Action will take place on Saturday and Sunday at the Lear Park Complex in south Longview.
Alto will join Pine Tree 2, Hallsville 2, Kilgore 2, Shelbyville, Lancaster, Overton, Mount Vernon and Spring Hill in the Small School Division.
The Lady Jackets will open pool play at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday by battling Lancaster on Field 7. At 12:50 p.m. Alto will wrap up pool play by taking on Spring Hill on Field 6.
Bracket play is slated to get under way at 2:15 p.m. on Saturday and conclude beginning at 8:20 p.m. on Sunday.
Softball practice will begin on Jan. 14 for most Texas high school teams, with the first scrimmages taking place starting on Jan. 29.
The curtain is set to raise on the regular season on Feb. 14.
