Alto spanks Normangee to take over 2nd spot in district

ALTO — Alto raced out to a 28-7 lead at halftime and never looked back on Friday night at Cam'Ron Matthews Field at Yellowjacket Stadium where the home team punished the visiting Panthers, 56-23.
The win moves the Yellowjackets (5-2, 3-1) into second place in the league standings. Centerville (4-0 in district) remains in first place.
Normangeee dropped to 5-2, 3-1 with the loss.
Alto will wrap up the regular season next Friday by hosting Groveton, the only winless team in the district.
