Alto spanks Normangee to take over 2nd spot in district

Alto head coach Lance Gamble and several of the Alto assistant coaches meet on the field following the Mean Sting's 56-23 victory over Normangee on Friday night at Cam'Ron Matthews Field at Yellowjacket Stadium. With one regular season game remaining, Alto moved into second place in the league standings after the win.

 Photo courtesy Flores Photography

ALTO — Alto raced out to a 28-7 lead at halftime and never looked back on Friday night at Cam'Ron Matthews Field at Yellowjacket Stadium where the home team punished the visiting Panthers, 56-23.

The win moves the Yellowjackets (5-2, 3-1) into second place in the league standings. Centerville (4-0 in district) remains in first place.

Normangeee dropped to 5-2, 3-1 with the loss.

Alto will wrap up the regular season next Friday by hosting Groveton, the only winless team in the district.

