Alto Stingers 10U win first outing at TTAS state tournament

CHANDLER – The Alto Stingers softball team celebrated Independence Day by knocking off the China Spring Aces Tuesday in the Texas Teenage Baseball/Softball Association 10U State Tournament.
The 23-team event is being played in Chandler.
Alto garnered a first round bye on Monday, with Tuesday’s game being the team’s first action.
The Stingers are scheduled to take on Bosqueville’s Dash at 10 a.m. Thursday.
An Alto win in that game would advance the team to an 8 p.m. date with either Grand Saline or Mineola.
Lady Jackets 12U eliminate Lexington
ROCKDALE – Alto’s Lady Jackets survived an elimination game Tuesday by topping the Lexington Lady Eagles in the Texas Teenage Baseball/Softball Association U12 State Tournament in Rockdale.
Alto advances to face the Mildred Jackets at 4 p.m. Wednesday. The winner of that affair will face China Spring at 8 p.m.
There are 14 teams competing for the state title.
