Alto takes two from Tigers to advance to regional semi-finals

RUSK — Alto strolled past the Tigers from Centerville, 11-1, on Saturday afternoon at Rusk High School to punch its ticket into a Class 2A, Region II semi-final match up against Rivercrest.
The Yellowjackets (25-7) will face the Rebels (23-3) in a best-of-3 series that will begin at 5 p.m. Thursday. Game 2 will take place shortly after the completion of the opener.
If a rubber game is needed, it will be played at 2 p.m. on Saturday.
All games will take place at Mike Carter Field in Tyler.
In its victory on Saturday against Centerville, Alto scored six runs in the bottom of the fourth to chase Tiger starter James Bodine.
The Jackets were relentless with the bats from that point on, scoring five addition runs in the following frame, which led to Centerville being run ruled for the second time in the series.
On the mound, Matthew Randall turned in a dominating performance by holding the Tigers to just three hits in going the distance (five innings) for the win. Randall allowed one run (earned), struck out four and walked two.
Carter Pursley tripled, pumped out a single and drove in three runs while Jackson Duplichain had two singles and an RBI for Alto.
Other Jackets to have noteworthy efforts at the plate included Logan Rogers (2B, RBI), Isaack Weatherford (1B, RBI) and Isaac Carter (1B, RBI).
Alto had a total of nine hits in the game and played flawlessly on defense.
