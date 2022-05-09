Alto, Timpson to meet Wednesday in a single game area playoff

ALTO — A high stakes UIL, Class 2A, Region III area contest will be played at 7 p.m. Wednesday evening at Nacogdoches High School.
The No. 7-ranked Alto Yellowjackets (20-8) will be facing the Bears from Timpson (15-8), with the winner of the game advancing to the regional quarterfinal round where they will either take on Centerville or Shelbyville next week.
The Yellowjackets manhandled Normangee over the weekend, sweeping a bi-district series, while the Bears were doing the same thing to San Augustine.
One of the Yellowjackets' wins this season came against Timpson. On March 3 in the Alto Tournament, the Mean Sting walloped the Bears, 14-0.
